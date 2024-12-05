Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Caleres updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Caleres has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

