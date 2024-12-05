Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 21028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Caleres by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $954.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.