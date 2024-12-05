Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

