Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 78237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

