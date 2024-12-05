Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 237,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 60,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Rare Earth Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85.

About Canada Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.