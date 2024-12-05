Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.82. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 473,893 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,188 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

