Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Capstone Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

