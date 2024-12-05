Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.