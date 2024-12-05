Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.