Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.85 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Impinj were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 75.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Shares of PI opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.99 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 14.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,674 shares of company stock valued at $131,623,305. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

