Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

OGS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

