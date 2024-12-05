Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 23,911 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 319.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SEA were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $118.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

