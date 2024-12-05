Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

