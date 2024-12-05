Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,444 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

