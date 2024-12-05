Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $2,565,536.61 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $399.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.78 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

