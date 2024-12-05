Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $499.54 and last traded at $499.54. Approximately 7,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 64,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

