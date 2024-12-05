CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $138,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

CCCS opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,177,460. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

