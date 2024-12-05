Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$130.08 and last traded at C$129.74, with a volume of 352308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.87.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.25.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Insiders have sold 239,854 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

