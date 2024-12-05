Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $54.40 Average PT from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 169.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.1% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 93.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. Celsius has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.