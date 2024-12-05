Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 282,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 426,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 374.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 306,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.