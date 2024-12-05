Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,049 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

