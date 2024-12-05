Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.38 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 82,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,044 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 245,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 141,605 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 178,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

