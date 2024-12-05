Centiva Capital LP Purchases 6,380 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $79.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.