Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6,454.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,061.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,330.74 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9,375.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,677.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

