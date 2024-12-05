Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 218.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DTE opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.