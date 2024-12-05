Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.24. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 264,411 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 447.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 65,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

