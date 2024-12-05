CG Oncology (NASDAQ: CGON) Releases Groundbreaking Data on Cretostimogene Monotherapy for High-Risk Bladder Cancer PatientsOn December 5, 2024, CG Oncology, Inc. issued significant updates regarding the efficacy and safety of their groundbreaking tre

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CG Oncology’s 8K filing here.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

