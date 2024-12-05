ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $1.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $526.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,060.15. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,586.72. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 308,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,297,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,055,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,653 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

