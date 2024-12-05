Charles K. Cohn Buys 39,629 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 39,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $59,839.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,002.83. The trade was a 7.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nerdy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 330.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
