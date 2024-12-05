Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.