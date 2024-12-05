Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,797,000 after buying an additional 538,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

