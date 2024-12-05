Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4,739.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $177.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

