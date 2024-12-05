Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,068 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

