Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.34. 2,490,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,602,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Specifically, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Chewy Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

