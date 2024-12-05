Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,563 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

