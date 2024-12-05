Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 79.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 143.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,705,000 after purchasing an additional 519,547 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 232,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 58.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $122.32 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.