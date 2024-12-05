Christen T. Romero Sells 20,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 207,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,568. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOS stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

