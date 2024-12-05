Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,033 shares of company stock worth $61,221,493. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.