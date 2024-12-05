Cibc World Mkts Downgrades i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) to Hold

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAU. Ventum Cap Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.
Read Our Latest Research Report on i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 279,650 shares of company stock worth $180,071 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Penguin Solutions Could Be the AI Sleeper Stock of 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.