Cibc World Mkts Downgrades i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) to Hold

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAU. Ventum Cap Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.38.

In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 279,650 shares of company stock worth $180,071 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

