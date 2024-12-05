Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 37,800 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 766,971 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,009,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,921.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,671.04. The trade was a 23.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

