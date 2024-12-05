Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $29.75. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 1,225,084 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,001.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. This trade represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,794.96. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,280,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,559,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,909,000 after acquiring an additional 559,564 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

