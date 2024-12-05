Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Climb Bio stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Climb Bio has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.40.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

