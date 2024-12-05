Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 456.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 33.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

