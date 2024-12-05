Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Update

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 257.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $735,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $811.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

