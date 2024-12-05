Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coursera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coursera by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,690,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coursera by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

