Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 230,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

