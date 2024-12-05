Critical Comparison: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) and Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Rapport Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.79 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and Rapport Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rapport Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats Mateon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

