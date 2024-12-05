Critical Review: Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) vs. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultralife and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ultralife presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.34%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $158.64 million 0.82 $7.20 million $0.55 14.27 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ultralife and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 5.44% 7.92% 5.90% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife beats Oakridge Global Energy Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. The company sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife HiRate, Ultralife Thin Cell, Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTITM, ABLETM, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE SEASAFE, Excell Battery Group, and Criterion Gauge brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors. In addition, it sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. It serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

