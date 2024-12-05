Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,235.28. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CYRX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 274.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 511,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
