Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,235.28. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 274.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 511,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

