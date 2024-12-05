Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 190002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Cybin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -43.46.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

